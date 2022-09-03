Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QUS stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20.

