Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Landstar System worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.