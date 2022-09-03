JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 201,676 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Webster Financial worth $28,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,846 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 486,246 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $24,224,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

