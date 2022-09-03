ProShare Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

