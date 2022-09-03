Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $483,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.