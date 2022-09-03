Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Continental Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

