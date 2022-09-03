Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 4,129 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 427,886 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 460,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.