Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 606 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Shares of DG opened at $242.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

