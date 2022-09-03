Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 172 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 71.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $244.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

