Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PTNQ stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.