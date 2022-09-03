Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $9,072,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $8,218,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.