Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 11,911 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.