Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average is $144.43. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.