Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $169.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $154.21 and a twelve month high of $201.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

