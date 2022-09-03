134,485 Shares in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Seabridge Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

SA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $966.54 million, a PE ratio of 398.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

