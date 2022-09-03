Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

