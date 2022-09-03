Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,541 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.50% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 70,349 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 6,837.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 83,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VNM stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

About VanEck Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.