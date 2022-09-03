Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $48.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

