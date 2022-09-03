Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock worth $764,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $171.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

