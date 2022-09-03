Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,026 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DFP opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
