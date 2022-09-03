Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,544,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Bill.com stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

