Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,687 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,013 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

