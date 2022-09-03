Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 612,050 Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 612,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.35% of Daktronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daktronics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 187,318 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 371,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 191,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a P/E ratio of 307.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Daktronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.