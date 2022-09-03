Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,715 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 171,925 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 78,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

