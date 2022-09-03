Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 18,266 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $117.42.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.