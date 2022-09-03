Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,177 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IDT worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDT by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IDT by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IDT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,115,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE:IDT opened at $25.19 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $661.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $328.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

