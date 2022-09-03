Jian Xie Sells 675 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 1.2 %

FLGT stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $109.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 379,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

