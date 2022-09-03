Insider Selling: Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Sells $30,940.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at $902,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

