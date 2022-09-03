Bernard (Bernie) Landy Acquires 20,000 Shares of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Stock

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) insider Bernard (Bernie) Landy bought 20,000 shares of Bisalloy Steel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$38,480.00 ($26,909.09).
Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Bisalloy Steel Group
Further Reading
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.