Bernard (Bernie) Landy Acquires 20,000 Shares of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Stock

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) insider Bernard (Bernie) Landy bought 20,000 shares of Bisalloy Steel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$38,480.00 ($26,909.09).

Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Bisalloy Steel Group

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited manufactures and sells quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. The company offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. It also provides protection steel products. The company serves mining, construction, general fabrication, and pressure vessel defense industries.

