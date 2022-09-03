Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Insider Brian Nilsson Sells 104,500 Shares

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) insider Brian Nilsson sold 104,500 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$42,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,691,466 shares in the company, valued at C$2,743,501.06.
Brian Nilsson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 21st, Brian Nilsson sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$410.00.
- On Monday, June 20th, Brian Nilsson sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$41,100.00.
Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE E opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.02 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enterprise Group Company Profile
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.
