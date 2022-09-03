Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Sells $40,622.20 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,622.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $161,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.46. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.39.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.