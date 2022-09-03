Simon Shakesheff Buys 42,066 Shares of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Stock

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Rating) insider Simon Shakesheff bought 42,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$53,634.15 ($37,506.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 21st were issued a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

