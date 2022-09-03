Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells $1,089,700.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,089,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,700,214 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Solid Power Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $14.85.
Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
