Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells $1,089,700.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,089,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,700,214 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Solid Power Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $13,110,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solid Power by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 764,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.