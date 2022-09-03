Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells $1,089,700.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,089,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,700,214 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Solid Power Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $13,110,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solid Power by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 764,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

