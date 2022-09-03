Insider Buying: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Buys A$49,995.00 in Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Rating) insider Joshua Lowcock purchased 30,300 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$49,995.00 ($34,961.54).

Accent Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Accent Group alerts:

Accent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Accent Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner, Glue Store, and Autry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.