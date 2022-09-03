Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN opened at $14.84 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.29.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares in the company, valued at $132,390,990.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

