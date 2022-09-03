Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 762.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $161.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day moving average is $158.19.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

