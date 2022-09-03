Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $18,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in WestRock by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WestRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in WestRock by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

