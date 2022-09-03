Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Ares Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 15,018.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after buying an additional 429,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,436,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 75,568 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

