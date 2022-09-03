Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $886,000 Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 49.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 104.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NVRO opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

