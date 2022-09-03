Cetera Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Insider Activity

Synaptics Price Performance

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.