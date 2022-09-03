Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 4,127 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of COPX opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.