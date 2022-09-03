Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 4,715 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,835.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.60. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,125 shares of company stock worth $9,883,688. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.