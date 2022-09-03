Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at about $265,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $29.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.
