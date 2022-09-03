Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $52.62 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

