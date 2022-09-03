Cetera Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDOG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,231,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

