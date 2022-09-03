45,010 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 45.4% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,861,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,090,000 after acquiring an additional 581,346 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.8% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,233 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth $5,120,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth $3,447,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth $2,352,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $16.40 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

