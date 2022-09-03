Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $223.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.71.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

