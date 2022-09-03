Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,670 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.4 %

Alcoa stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.