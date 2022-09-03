Cetera Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 701,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

