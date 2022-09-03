Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 6.9% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $158,782,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

AFL opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

